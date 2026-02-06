Country Star Sets Internet On Fire With New Song, Reactions Pour In: LISTEN

Koe Wetzel released his new song "Time Goes On" for fans Friday.

Wetzel has turned into a significant star in the country music world over the past few years. His unique blend of themes and vibes has created a pretty cool path for him.

The "High Road" singer makes songs perfect for a bonfire and music that also takes listeners on pretty intense journeys.

He has a broad range, and that skill has played a significant role in his career exploding.

Wetzel dropped his new song "Time Goes On" for fans on Friday morning, and it's another reminder that he's here to stay in the country music world.

It didn't take long at all for people to hop into the YouTube comments, and fire off some reactions:

First song of 2026 is an absolute masterpiece

A straight banger rip my speakers

Drop this double album already!

Lets gooooo

Friday, beers and this! Thx Koe!❤

Straight banger already! Been waiting a fat minute for this to drop. 🔥

This new album is gonna be SOOOO good, can't wait for what's next! But i'm ABSOLUTELY gonna enjoy what we have right here! I love this song so much!!!

Listening from 800 acre cattle farm in the Smokies of WNC. Good bless yall

What a great song.

Damn. This is deep!!

I can’t recall an artist that has been on this kind of heater. Banger after banger.

Hell yeah🤟

BANGER🔥🔥🔥

F’ing Banger 🔥

So proud of my dude here, been around since the start

Did Koe Wetzel do it again or did he do it again? The man has been on fire, and shows no signs of slowing down. That's great news for country music fans. The more music, the better it is for everyone.

Wetzel is keeping his foot on the gas, and he simply doesn't miss. I have no doubt "Time Goes On" is going to shoot up the streaming charts in no time at all.

What do you think about Wetzel's new song?