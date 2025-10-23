Country Star Posts Mysterious Duck Hunting Video, Sparks Intrigue: WATCH

Koe Wetzel might be cooking up a little hunting/country music crossover content.

As OutKick readers know, Wetzel is one of the fastest rising stars in the country music world. His tunes bring great party vibes and have a bit of an outlaw vibe.

You know what else we love here at OutKick? Hunting, and Wetzel appears ready to merge the two.

Koe Wetzel teases cryptic hunting video.

Wetzel recently shared a video on Instagram that is going mega-viral, and this one might have been cooked up in a lab for OutKick readers.

Wetzel has a shotgun, is wading through some water, appears to have a couple dead ducks with him, and you can hear shotgun blasts going off in the distance.

"I don’t need a full moon," the country star captioned the video. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, there's some speculation about what's going on here, but it turns out we already know the answer. It's a tease for his new song "Werewolf," which comes out at midnight on Friday.

What is the song about? Your guess is as good as mine, but there's clearly going to be a heavy hunting angle to it, judging from what we've seen on social media.

You can check out a second tease below.

Hunting and country music coming together? Sign me up. Sounds like it's right up my alley, and I'm sure many fans of Wetzel feel the same. We'll find out what we get on Friday. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.