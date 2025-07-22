Idiot Throws Beer Can At Country Singer During Concert, Should Be Embarrassed: WATCH

We have another video proving there are a lot of idiots who live among us.

While I'm not a guy who attends a lot of concerts, I do enjoy going to a great show from time to time. Concerts can be a lot of fun, especially with the right crew.

For example, I got to see Jimmy Buffett prior to his death, I hit up a Brad Paisley show, Kid Rock is an elite performer, and I've seen too many Big & Rich performances to list off the top of my head.

You know what I've never done once at a concert? Chucked a beer at the performer.

Enter a moron at a Koe Wetzel show over the weekend.

*RELATED: Woman Flashes Country Music Star, Draws Hilarious Reaction: WATCH*

Concert attendee throws beer at Koe Wetzel.

The popular country singer was performing a show in Redmond, Oregon at the Fairwell Festival this past weekend when things went a bit sideways, according to Whiskey Riff.

A fan decided to throw a beer at Wentzel while he was in the middle of a song. Way to keep it classy, dumbass!

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Credit where credit is due. Wetzel didn't miss a single beat there. He barely seemed fazed. The "High Road" singer just kept on cranking out the tune.

He would have been more than justified to stop the show, find the guy and boot his butt out. You throw a beer can at anyone, and it's almost always going to be an automatic green light to get hit with some justice.

Imagine spending a bunch of money on concert tickets - not something that can be found for very cheap - and then behaving in this fashion.

Fortunately, Koe is a pro and composed - even if his music has an outlaw vibe to it.

Don't be this dumb. Enjoy the show and don't risk ruining it. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.