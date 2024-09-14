Country Music Star Drops Emotional New Song: LISTEN

Koe Wetzel's song "Casamigos" is awesome.

Wetzel is known as being one of the faces of a new era of outlaw/bad boy country music. The vibes of his music are best described as partying, being a renegade and going against the grain.

His fans are legendary (or perhaps infamous?) for getting after as hard and as intensely as they can at his shows.

They'll even flash him during his performances!

Koe Wetzel releases "Casamigos" music video.

Wetzel released the music video for his new song "Casamigos," and I think it's safe to say his fans won't be disappointed by this one.

Check it out below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's safe to say his fans are going to absolutely love "Casamigos" and the music video for it. Is it a shake poppy?

Yes, but not to the point it kills the country song. He plays the balance perfectly, and that's why he's become so popular over the past couple of years.

We'll wait to see what the reactions from fans are as they roll in, but something tells me he has another hit on his hands. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.