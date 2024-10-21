Killer Whale Drops A Deuce At SeaWorld Then Splashes The Poop Water All Over The Crowd

In almost any scenario involving man and animal, I'm team animal. There are, of course, exceptions. But most of the time, the people involved are in the animal's habitat doing something stupid.

Like this idiot who was upset that an elk wouldn't move out of his way as he walked to work. He mistakenly believed that his mohawk and Starbucks were magically going to protect him.

The elk couldn’t have cared any less about his need to pass in order to get to work. It kept charging him and refused to let him and the one cup of Starbucks he didn't throw at the elk pass.

Even worse than messing with nature, in nature, are the people who think it's a good idea to get animals that should be wild, keep them in a confined space, and teach them how to do tricks for entertainment.

It's never made sense to me, and it probably never will. I'm not knocking you if you enjoy it. I know there are plenty of people who do. I'm just rooting for the animal if somehow it doesn’t go according to plan.

A killer whale at SeaWorld in San Antonio gave customers more than they asked for when they purchased their tickets

Look, I have a heart. I'm not talking about someone being severely injured or killed, but being splashed with killer whale poop water, I'm all for that.

That's what went down over the weekend at SeaWorld in San Antonio. A killer whale mid-performance gave the crowd a laugh as it dropped a deuce in the water.

Little did they know that the whale had plans for the poop water, and they weren’t going to like it.

The whale disappeared momentarily after leaving behind a trail of poop in the water, only to then return and splash the crowd with the water it had just taken a dump in.

This is a work of art by the killer whale. Enjoy.