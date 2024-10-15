Moron Yells 'Eat S--t', Throws Drink At Elk Because He's Late To Work

Let's go to Evergreen, Colorado where an elk guarding territory ran into a mohawked emo fake tough guy carrying a cup of Starbucks who was late to work.

Guess who won?

Correct: The elk.

But not before emo bro caused a scene by throwing his cup of coffee at the elk and getting into a yelling match with locals who watched the incident unfold.

"F-- off," emo bro yelled at the elk who was guarding the cow elk and the turf where they were feeding. "Dude, f--k off," he fired off after the first "f--k off" was futile.

Watch this:

According to people familiar with Evergreen, this incident took place in front of Evergreen Lake House where elk are known to go after people who get too close. They'll even go after work vans.

Based on the evidence on the Internet showing Evergreen elk going after people, emo dork is lucky he didn't become a statistic.

"Cow elk with young calves are known to be aggressive. However, we’ve never seen a year like this," a Colorado wildlife official told a Denver TV station back in June. In one June incident, a pregnant mother was charged by a cow elk.

If elk attacks and Colorado sound familiar, you might remember back in 2020 at Evergreen Golf Course, which is part of the Evergreen Lake House complex. It was on this golf course where a guy was gored by an antler when an elk attacked a golf cart.

In other words, heads up if your boys suggest playing Evergreen in the fall. You're in for a wild time.