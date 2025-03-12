Kid Rock Slams Nasty Woke White Liberals Who Think He's Racist: 'F**k 'Em'

Kid Rock couldn't care less if woke people think he's racist.

The "American Badass" singer has built a brand over the past 25+ years on being a renegade who does what he wants, says what he wants and doesn't allow the opinions of others to bring him down.

Love him or hate him, he is who he is. Authenticity is becoming pretty rare these days, but you can always count on Kid Rock to keep it real.

That's especially true when it comes to addressing people who hate him.

Kid Rock slams woke white liberals who think he's racist.

Kid Rock recently appeared on Bill Maher's popular podcast, and the "Real Time with Bill Maher" brought up how liberals think he's a racist.

Of course, that's an absurd assumption, and the Michigan native shared a blunt response.

"Yeah, white woke liberals think I'm a racist. F*ck yeah. Then to them, f*ck yeah I am. F*ck 'em," the rock star, who has a black son, said while laughing and puffing on a cigar.

Clearly, the talented musician doesn't give a damn if people think he's racist. He knows who he is, and he doesn't care.

Kid Rock followed up by noting the fear of offending people has ruined comedy in Hollywood. He's 100% correct on that point. I'm not sure how anyone could argue otherwise.

You can watch Kid Rock's full comments below starting around 12:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Kid Rock previously appeared on "Real Time with Bill Maher" and made it clear his goal when putting together a band is to find the best people possible.

He doesn't care about DEI. Only talent. That's the way it should be.

This is how you should deal with people who hate you, no matter what the facts are. Does Kid Rock have an outlaw spirit?

Sure. That's who he is. Is there any proof he's a racist in his soul? Absolutely not, and it's insanity to pretend otherwise.

The man simply likes pushing the limits, saying what he wants to say and embracing the carnage. He also loves offensive jokes, as noted in the interview above.

You know who else enjoys offensive jokes? Just about every normal person on the planet. Comedy should make you uncomfortable and wince at times. That's the entire point.

Laughing at naughty jokes doesn't make you racist any more than playing "Madden" makes you an NFL star.

Never bend a knee to the woke mob. You can't please them, and you shouldn't waste time trying. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.