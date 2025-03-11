Kid Rock Drops The Hammer On Woke Transgender Nonsense: WATCH

Kid Rock didn't mince words when trashing transgender insanity in America.

We've watched transgender ideology infect many young people in America, and there's even some people who believe it's okay for males to compete against females.

It's absolute lunacy, and fortunately, there's finally been some pushback. Better late than never, I suppose.

Kid Rock slams transgender ideology.

Well, you can always leave it to Kid Rock to sum things up in his unique way, and he came out swinging against transgender ideology during an interview with Bill Maher.

He thinks it's nothing more than teenage rebellion that's out of control.

"Unfortunately, rebellion nowadays has turned into like, at least sometimes, I think about it and it's half joke and half serious. It's like, you know, I'm going to rebel. I'm going to cut the lawn at my parents' house. I'm going to f*cking listen to f*cking Run-D.M.C. and f*cking NWA...But I really loved it, and now, it's turned into, I'm going to cut my d*ck off and put a dress on and piss my dad off," the rock star said during an interview with Bill Maher when talking about how rebellion for young people has changed.

You can watch his full comments below starting around 45:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's also fun to see Kid Rock cut it loose without a filter. That's the energy that made him a star, and it's the energy that he's carried with him his entire career.

The simple reality is there's no excuse for children to mutilate their bodies and be injected with hormones. You simply do not know who you are as a kid. You're full of hormones, you're confused, you make dumb decisions and you absolutely shouldn't end up in a life-changing situation as a minor.

Society doesn't let kids smoke, drink, go to war, rent cars, buy guns or do a long list of other things. Why should children ever be able to make major medical decisions that can't be reversed?

Absolutely not. Kid Rock might have been a bit bombastic with how he framed it, but overall, his point is correct.

Kids need to be protected. It's that simple, and letting them get genital surgery or injected with chemicals is the opposite of that. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.