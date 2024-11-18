Internet Reacts To Epic Elon Musk/Kid Rock Photo With Hilarious Jokes

Elon Musk and Kid Rock definitely won the internet over the weekend.

The Tesla founder and rock star were both in attendance at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden with President-elect Donald Trump.

They rolled in together as part of a loaded entourage and blew the roof off MSG. However, the best moment was a photo Musk and Kid Rock shared.

Internet reacts to epic Elon Musk/Kid Rock photo.

Musk and Kid Rock posed together for what might be one of the funniest photos that I've seen in a very long time.

You can give it a look below. It's legit laugh-out-loud funny.

My first thought? The new season of "True Detective" looks like it's going to be lit.

I wasn't the only person who found it funny. Check out some of the reactions on X below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We're truly living in the best timeline. I just can't imagine how it could get any better. Elon Musk and Kid Rock are rolling with Donald Trump at a major UFC event, RFK Jr. looks horrified to be sitting near McDonald's, Tulsi Gabbard is ascending to rock star status and Donald Trump is returning to the White House.

Are you not entertained? We even have Tim Dillon out here dropping hilarious rants about Trump's cabinet picks.

It's important to remember to have fun in life, and I'm certainly having a ton of fun ever since Trump cruised past Vice President Kamala Harris to win the election. There's been a serious vibe shift in America. The Elon Musk/Kid Rock photo is just the cherry on top. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.