Star Comedian Unleashes Non-Woke Rant About Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks

Tim Dillon was cooking when reacting to President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.

Trump has announced many major cabinet picks since winning the election, and he's putting together a very diverse crew.

Below are some of his big nominations:

Tulsi Gabbard - Director of National Intelligence

Pete Hegseth - Secretary of Defense

Marco Rubio - Secretary of State

John Ratcliffe - CIA Director

Matt Gaetz - Attorney General

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - HHS Secretary

Kristi Noem - Secretary of Homeland Security

Tim Dillon reacts to Donald Trump's cabinet picks.

Dillon has been on fire when it comes to politics ever since the campaign season started, and he hasn't slowed down since Donald Trump won the election.

Like any great comedian, everyone is fair game, and his roast/reaction to Trump's cabinet picks on his latest podcast episode is definitely pretty funny.

"Now, Homeland Security is about securing the homeland. Now, that woman felt that that puppy and that goat were threatening her homeland. I like the idea she said you can't attack the neighbor's chickens. I like that idea. I think it's a good idea because it's one thing if it attacked her chickens and she got rid of it. She's protecting her neighbor's chickens and that's what the Homeland Security director kind of does, right. That's really what it does is you protect the chickens," Dillon said with the biggest smirk possible on his face when reacting to Kristi Noem's Homeland Security nomination.

Dillon also openly wondered if anyone truly leaves the CIA while noting the NSA was probably live-listening to his podcast.

The superstar comedian further joked that because he didn't have Tulsi Gabbard on his podcast, he might be facing six months behind bars once she's confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence.

Dillon also didn't hold back with RFK Jr. - who has appeared on his show before - noting his attempts to make America healthier might face resistance due to Nestle possibly being more powerful than the CIA.

"I think it's going to be harder for him to clean out these health agencies, I think it will be harder for him to do that than it will be with the CIA because Nestle is more powerful than the CIA," Dillon said with a straight face.

You can watch his whole rant starting around 20:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Be warned that this one isn't for snowflakes. If you can't handle a joke, then go watch something else.

This is a great example of what comedy is meant to be, and it's 100% okay to laugh at yourself and politicians you like. If your sense of humor is so bad that it offends, you then go outside and touch some grass. The rest of us will continue to have fun. Let me know your thoughts on his comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.