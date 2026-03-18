Kevin Hart’s New Wax Figure Is So Bad It Might Be a Crime

It's another reminder that wax museums are incredibly lame...

I think wax museums are downright creepy at worst and painfully boring at best, and I think comedian Kevin Hart would agree with me on this based on the reveal of his latest wax likeness.

At least, the name on the figure says Kevin Hart. If it didn't have a name on it, you'd probably be standing there for most of the afternoon trying to figure out who the hell it was even supposed to be.

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The comedian posted a video of his wax counterpart, and there's a good chance it looks more like a guy named Kevin that you went to high school with than it does Kevin Hart.

I mean, they whiffed on this one big time.

In case you forgot what he looks like, here's the real Kevin Hart:

See, not even the same zipcode.

Apparently, this has been a recurring problem for Hart.

"At this point, these museums are just trying to make me cry," Hart captioned the video.

Do some people have faces that just throw the Madame Tussaud's people through a loop? A face that, for whatever reason, they just can't stick the landing on?

It seems like Kevin Hart may have one of those faces.

I bet if there's a wax figure-making school, pulling off an accurate Kevin Hart makes you the instant talk of the wax figure town.

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But, in the grand scheme of things, it's no big deal. I don't even know why people go to wax museums.

You go there to look at wax sculptures of celebrities, many of them painfully inaccurate, like this one?

What is the point? You take a photo with the statue of Sylvester Stallone as Rambo so you can show it to your friends, so they say, "No way! You met Sylvester Stallone in his Rambo costume?!"

Then you say, "No, it was just a wax figure."

Then there are a few beats of awkward silence, and you never speak of it again.

Wow. That was the $30 ticket, huh?!