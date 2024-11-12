Kevin Costner Breaks Silence On John Dutton's 'Yellowstone' Fate, Doesn't Sound Happy

Kevin Costner doesn't have any interest in watching John Dutton's fate on "Yellowstone."

*WARNING: THERE ARE MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN'T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

"Yellowstone" season 5B opened with the reveal that John Dutton was dead from what was initially believed to be a suicide (you can read my full review here). However, it quickly becomes clear later in the episode that it was a murder staged to look like the Dutton patriarch had killed himself.

Given the fact Kevin Costner didn't return to the series, killing him off-screen without any further acting required was the best option on the table.

The suicide framed as a murder also makes sense as Sarah Atwood had been working that angle on Jamie at the end of season 5A. She was eager for a strike against his sister and the ranch. Well, Jamie got it and the war is underway.

Kevin Costner reacts to John Dutton's death.

"I didn’t see it. I heard it’s a suicide, so that doesn’t make me want to rush to go see it," Costner said Monday on "The Michael Smerconish Program" when discussing the big reveal, according to Deadline.

When Smernconish pointed out John Dutton isn't the kind of character to off himself, the man who used to play the character responded with, "Well, they’re pretty smart people. Maybe it’s a red herring. Who knows? They’re very good. And they’ll figure that out."

Translation: Don't expect to see Kevin Costner rush to a TV to see the opening scene of season 5B.

I can't say I'm surprised to learn that Kevin Costner wasn't overly amped about John Dutton's death, but he definitely should be smart enough to know it wasn't actually a suicide.

The fact he doesn't want to watch is just the latest sign that his falling out from the "Yellowstone" universe has left a bitterness in the air.

It became clear a long time ago that the star actor and Taylor Sheridan weren't going to make up. Eventually, Costner decided to walk away from the series, and the rest is history. Sheridan wrote the final six episodes without John Dutton being on-screen, outside of a body you briefly see.

Now, the show advances with John's murder being the catalyst for everything that comes next.

We'll see if Costner ever gets around to watching the rest of "Yellowstone," but I'm definitely not holding my breath. It seems like he's moved on and made peace with that fact. Let me know what you think of John Dutton's fate at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.