Kevin Costner Shares Emotional Tribute To James Earl Jones

Kevin Costner shared an awesome tribute to James Earl Jones following the actor's death.

The legendary "Star Wars" and "Field of Dreams" star passed away Monday at the age of 93. His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and it didn't take long for tributes to pour in.

Jones was one of the most impressive talents of the past 50+ years. His voicing of Darth Vader is a huge reason why "Star Wars" turned into one of the most successful franchises in film history, and his performance in "Field of Dreams" is nothing short of incredible.

The monologue scene is the stuff of legends.

Kevin Costner pays tribute to James Earl Jones.

His fellow "Field of Dreams" star took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his co-star passing away with a post that is very powerful.

Costner wrote the following in a very heartfelt Instagram post featuring photos from the film:

"Just hearing the news of James Earl Jones’s passing.



That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I’ll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams.



If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I’m grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen.



Rest in peace, friend."

You can see his full post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Damn, is it just me or is it a bit dusty in here? That's an awesome tribute from one "Field of Dreams" star to another.

Costner is also 100% correct with his assessment that nobody else could have brought the same "kind of magic to a movie about baseball" and life in rural Iowa.

James Earl Jones was the perfect casting choice to play Terence Mann. Now, at the age of 93, the legendary actor has passed away.

Death is never an easy pill to swallow, but there is so much to celebrate with Jones' life. That should be the focus.

He left behind a legacy that won't soon be forgotten and gave us some of the best performances in Hollywood history. He clearly also left an impact on those who worked with him. It's a well-said message from Costner. Rest easy, Jones. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.