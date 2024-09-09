James Earl Jones, The 'Field Of Dreams' And 'Star Wars' Actor, Passes Away At 93

James Earl Jones, the iconic award-winning actor who appeared in countless Hollywood Classics, has passed away at the age of 93. He died at his home in Dutchess County, NY.

While Jones possessed incredible on-screen talent (which he brilliantly used in "Coming to America," "The Sandlot," and "The Hunt For Red October"), Jones was known mostly for his strikingly rich and emotionally stirring voice.

He also left an indelible mark on sports films, especially ones about baseball. Fox Sports MLB posted a clip from Jones’ role as Terrence Mann in "Field of Dreams" to honor the late actor. They posted his iconic "People will come, Ray," speech, which is undoubtedly the most famous monologue from any baseball movie.

But that's not where his involvement in baseball film ends either. He played Mr. Mertle in "The Sandlot," and that fact was not lost among those who payed the man tribute.

In addition to his work in sports films, Jones was the man who brought to life characters such as Mufasa in "The Lion King" and, most famously, the villain Darth Vader in multiple "Star Wars" movies.

Mark Hamill, who played the role of Luke Skywalker in that franchise (a character who was Vader’s son), posted a tribute to his fellow acting star on X.

A Barstool Sports account that covers the Michigan Wolverines football team posted a tribute to him as well, which included his voiceover for the team's stadium entrance video. Jones graduated from there in 1955.

Countless other tributes poured in on social media for the man who is one of the most revered for his work in the entire industry.

Rest in peace to a legend. The world certainly lost a talented man.