Kevin Costner Career Continues To Spiral Downward After Bombshell Report Surfaces

Kevin Costner left "Yellowstone" during season five, and never returned.

Kevin Costner's career appears to be racing in the wrong direction.

The former "Yellowstone" star is back in the news after The Hollywood Reporter published a bombshell report about an alleged altercation on the set of the show.

Costner reportedly got into a physical altercation with co-star Wes Bentley over the latter not doing what he wanted. The incident reportedly had Kelly Reilly in tears on set.

The man who played John Dutton left the show during season five and never returned. His absence was a clear hit on the show as it concluded with its final episodes.

The THR report also included a laundry list of other alleged issues Costner has had over the years.

Kevin Costner reportedly furious over THR report.

As you might expect, Costner isn't overly happy with the fact The Hollywood Reporter's story blew up and went viral.

"He’s said to be furious over the new Hollywood Reporter story about how he’s lost the plot… He’s very angry about it," an unnamed source told Page Six when discussing the situation.

Costner is also reportedly attempting to plot a career pivot following his "Horizon" film saga bombing in horrible fashion.

His next project?

Hunting for sunken treasure.

"Kevin Costner is on a deep-sea diving binge to discover sunken treasure…He found gold coins and emeralds recently in the Caribbean. Now he’s shopping a TV series on finding sunken treasure around the world," the unnamed source explained to the outlet.

There's just one problem, according to Page Six.

The source told the outlet that "no one has signed on to finance" Costner's latest aspirations. Not great!

Costner's career needs to be studied……and not for good reasons. The man went from being the face of the most popular show on TV to having a film saga bomb and getting shredded in the press.

Has a guy ever fallen harder or faster than Costner since the "Yellowstone" debacle unfolded? There's no doubt he should have stuck it out with Taylor Sheridan.

Instead, he chose a different path.

We'll see if Costner can get things rolling again, but it's certainly not looking great at the moment. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.