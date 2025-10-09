Kevin Costner Had Appalling Behavior On 'Yellowstone' Set, Bombshell Report Alleges

Kevin Costner allegedly got into a heated physical altercation on the set of "Yellowstone."

Costner starred as John Dutton on Taylor Sheridan's hit neo-Western, but he never made it to the end of the show.

The series was engulfed by nonstop drama involving the face of the franchise. He eventually left the show for good when season five went on break. He never appeared on-screen again as John Dutton, and there's no question his absence had a clear impact on the final episodes.

There has been a lot of speculation about how it all went wrong with Costner and "Yellowstone." The full answer is probably very complex, but some new details paint a rough picture for the star actor.

Kevin Costner reportedly got into a physical altercation with Wes Bentley.

The Hollywood Reporter released a lengthy piece Wednesday about Costner, and revealed the moment things might have truly started going south on "Yellowstone."

A physical altercation with fellow star Wes Bentley.

The two men got into an incredibly heated altercation because Bentley refused to deviate from what creator Taylor Sheridan wanted, according to THR. That flipped a switch within Costner.

"Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him. No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated," a witness to the incident told THR. Kelly Reilly, who played Beth Dutton, was reportedly brought to tears by the incident and production had to be suspended.

An unnamed source with knowledge of the event told THR, "The incident with Wes was the line in the sand. Everything was different after that. Everyone loved Wes and so that really made Taylor upset. Kevin and Taylor butted heads from there on out. It got very awkward."

Bentley's reps confirmed to the outlet that an altercation happened with Costner, and described it as a "work-related argument during an emotional and physically tough scene" that was eventually ironed out.

I understand tensions can flare in many different industries, but we're talking about actors. They're literally paid to just read words off a page. There's no reason for it to be a highly stressful environment, and there's damn sure no excuse for a physical altercation……over how the lines should be delivered.

Taylor Sheridan wrote the series. It's his vision. He's the man in control. It's truly that simple, but this story does make it clearer why things fell apart behind the scenes.

It's such a shame because there was still so much of John Dutton's story that could have been told. THR further reported the initial plan was for the series to go six seasons, but it could have been pushed up to eight.

Instead, it ended after five and there are now multiple spinoffs in the works.

What do you think of the bombshell report from THR? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and keep checking back for the latest updates out of the Sheridan universe when we have them.