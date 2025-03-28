Kermit The Frog To Deliver This University's Commencement Speech

Do you remember your college Commencement Speaker?

The only reason I could was because it was Willie Randolph, and as a Yankees fan I was ALL about it, despite the fact that he had more recently been the manager of the crosstown rival New York Mets, but I digress.

But for many people out there, if you asked them who their Commencement speaker was, it'd be similar to asking what they did for New Year's Eve - it's hazy and takes a minute to remember, if at all.

The University of Maryland looks to change that by having Kermit the Frog of all people, ergh, I mean frogs, ergh, I mean muppets, giving the farewell address to this year's Class of 2025.

WAIT, WHY KERMIT THE FROG?

Kermit will be speaking on behalf of his late creator Jim Henson, who was an alumnus of the University, so there is at least some connection there.

"I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives," Maryland's President Darryll J. Pines said in a statement.

"Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds, and it is an honor to welcome Kermit the Frog to our campus, 65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland. I sincerely thank The Muppets Studio, Disney and their creative teams for making this possible."

In a promotional video released across Maryland's social media accounts, they teased this year's Speaker as being an environmental advocate, best-selling author, international superstar… and amphibian before everyone's favorite green Muppet (unless you were an Oscar the Grouch fan) popped up in the video.

I mean hey, at least it'll probably be better than Ohio State's speaker last year who admitted he was high on psychadelics.

This year's Maryland graduation will take place on May 21.