Kelly Stafford Thankful Husband Took A Shot To The Groin During Rams Loss To The Eagles

All was not lost during the Los Angeles Rams' heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when they had a last-second game-winning field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown.

Not as far as Kelly Stafford is concerned anyway. She was able to find a positive to take away from the Rams first loss of the season. It happened during the third quarter when Matthew Stafford took a shot to the groin.

Why would a shot to the groin from a defender be a positive takeaway? Because, as she explained on her podcast The Morning After, it was a free vasectomy.

Matthew has evidently been putting off the procedure and his creator took matters into his own hands, according to Kelly.

"He goes back in [to the game], thank goodness, and after the game, I'm like, ‘Hey, what was going on. Like, are you OK?’" Kelly said, reports TMZ. "He was like, 'Yeah, I got my nuts crushed.'"

Getting your nuts crushed during an NFL game doesn’t have a very nice ring to it. Unless you're not on the receiving end of said nut crushing and don’t want any more kids with the nut crushee.

Kelly Stafford jokes about her husband’s injury, calling it a "free vasectomy"

That describes Kelly Stafford perfectly. She was very happy about the shot to her husband's groin and hoped it did the trick. Four kids are enough for anyone.

"I looked at him and was like, 'Well, you know what, that's God’s way of taking care of your vasectomy since you haven't done it in the last two years," Kelly said.

"So thank you, Jesus! Praise God! Vasectomy doesn't even need to be needed right now 'cause God took care of it."

You always need that person in your life who can turn a negative into a positive. Matthew Stafford's a lucky guy. He's got a loving wife who can make testicular injury a reason for celebration.