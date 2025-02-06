Kelly Stafford Is All About Respect This Off-Season, For Her Husband & Her Bikini Game

There's drama in Los Angeles this week after the Rams announced that they were shopping Cooper Kupp. The receiver responded to the news by making it clear that he doesn’t want to be traded.

Naturally, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, decided to step into the middle of it. For several reasons, we'll allow it. The first of which is she'll say things that the veteran quarterback can't or won't. That's always a good time.

Maybe not for him, but for a relatively quiet Super Bowl week, we'll take it. Kelly addressed the Kupp news on her podcast and swung the door wide open for her husband to play elsewhere next year too.

"I honestly wasn’t planning on discussing this, but hell why not? My husband wants to win. He’s not trying to put a team in a bad situation. If you’re catching my drift, you’re catching my drift," she said on her podcast The Morning After.

"I will say that trading away Cooper… I'm confused. Because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship, and I think if we go, we win. I have to be the dog in this situation, being like I want the respect for him that he deserves. Yes, I love the city of LA. I love the city of LA. With that being said, I love an adventure."

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Kelly Stafford is commanding respect for Matthew Stafford and for her own bikini game this week

Now that's fun, isn’t it? Forget any retirement rumors. Stafford's coming back and if you trade away his buddy you're disrespecting him and Kelly's going on the attack.

From one play away to gearing up for battle with a quarterback who still has snaps left and won you a Super Bowl a few years ago. The off-season is off to a hot start.

Speaking of hot and off-season, another reason we'll allow Kelly to stir things up in LA is her work down in Cabo in her bikini. Try to come up with something bad to say after flipping through the vacation recap.

It's all about respect this off-season for the Staffords. Mess around if you'd like and find out. They're not playing around.

If Matthew has to pick up and play elsewhere next season, he'll do it. Kelly, as you can see both in the podcast studio and roaming around Cabo, is ready for anything.

Don't tempt her with an adventure. Los Angeles has been good to them, but there are other teams that could use a tough veteran quarterback with a rocket for an arm and his fiery wife.