'Yellowstone' Star Makes Bizarre Comment About Show's Ending

"Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly made a pretty interesting claim about the show's ending.

The hit neo-Western series created by Taylor Sheridan returns for its final episodes starting November 10th, and hype is through the roof.

The ending allegedly already leaked online (you can read it here), but that hasn't done anything to stop the hype train.

Now, the woman who plays Beth Dutton has made some comments that will definitely get people talking.

Kelly Reilly talks "Yellowstone" ending.

More and more news is starting to slip out about the show's journey coming to an end, and one of the biggest questions fans want answered is how Sheridan will wrap things up without Kevin Costner. According to Reilly, Costner leaving the show didn't impact much.

"The absence was part of the ending. That's not something that we had to pivot, that was already written into the tapestry of the story. It was always going to happen, it just happened a little bit differently," Reilly told Entertainment Weekly when discussing the show's ending.

I hate to say it, but I have a very hard time believing Reilly's claim. I have a very hard time believing John Dutton abruptly being cut out of the show was always baked in.

Now, do I believe John Dutton was always likely going to end up dying? Without a doubt. It wouldn't make any sense for the Dutton patriarch to end the show alive. At some point, the carnage has to catch up with him.

That's what always happens in a Shakespearean tragedy. Claiming that Costner just straight up quitting the show wasn't something that required much of a "pivot" is a borderline impossible thing to believe. If that's true, then why was there so much back and forth to try to figure out a way to bring the star of the show back?

We'll see how season 5B goes starting November 10th. I just hope like hell Sheridan manages to give fans the ending we deserve after being invested in the series since 2018. Have a prediction for how it will end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.