Kelly 'Flake' Clarkson Is Getting Hammered For Last Minute Show Cancellations

Kelly Clarkson reportedly has a new nickname from her staffers: "Flake."

The less-than-kind name comes just days after the American Idol star and daytime talk show host postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency shows right before doors were supposed to open this past weekend!

"She’s the sweetest woman in show business. And not to be mean, but she’s being a flake. I’m sorry, but that’s how it feels. She’s being flaky. And that’s very hard to be in business with," one of Clarkson's staffers reportedly told the Daily Mail.

"I love Kelly dearly but the whiplash is a lot with her right now. She’s all in on the talk show, then she’s not, then she is again. She’s performing in Vegas, now she’s not. It’s her voice. It’s personal issues. It’s enough to make you crazy," the person added.

… Here we go!

Now to be fair, Kelly Clarkson seems like a sweetheart who is never really involved in drama like "all the others."

However, unlike when she won the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002, this is 2025 and things have changed. Fans' expectations are wildly out of control and the entitlement on social media is through the roof.

So when Clarkson postponed the opening weekend of her "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace less than two hours before doors were set to open - you can imagine the criticism that she faced. In a statement on her Instagram, Clarkson blamed the postponement on having vocal issues due to the stressful preparation and rehearsals leading up to the launch.



CLARKSON POSTPONED 90 MINUTES BEFORE DOORS!

Many of the fans that literally flew in from all over the country and world to see her perform in what was supposed to be a monumental kick-off to the July 4th weekend in Las Vegas, didn't want to hear it.

"I’m literally here in a homemade Kelly Clarkson tshirt. I spent $700 on flights and $1000 on hotel. Canceling one hour before the show is INSANE," one (former) Clarkson fan wrote on the singer's Instagram announcement.

It appears that not only are fans disappointed in Clarkson, who has also been hit-or-miss at times with appearing on her daytime NBC talk show, now her staffers are as well.

Clarkson had better correct it quickly, otherwise her fans might be singing "Since U Been Gone" to her!

