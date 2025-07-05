Kelly Clarkson Missed Her Las Vegas Residency Opening Night

"The show must go on!"

But what happens when the show doesn't even start?

That's what many disappointed Kelly Clarkson fans were wondering Friday night as the pop star postponed her opening night of Las Vegas residency just a few hours before doors were set to open!



ANNOUNCEMENT CAME JUST 90 MINUTES BEFORE DOORS OPENED!

In a statement posted on her social media accounts, the former American Idol winner wrote that she was "devastated" to have to postpone Friday and Saturday night's opening weekend shows due to having vocal issues. "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," Kelly continued.

TMZ reports that Clarkson's announcement came "just 90 minutes" before doors were going to open.

"Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency" was set to kick off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 4th and run through November 15th. The residency was announced back in February.

Many fans understood Clarkson's reason for postponing the shows, but that didn't make the news any easier for those who dropped a lot of money on flights, tickets and hotels during the summer's biggest holiday weekend.

Most importantly, why did the singer wait until the last minute to announce the shows weren't happening?

NO NEW DATES HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED

"I’m not an artist, so obviously I don’t understand this. But. Let’s be real. Myself and HUNDREDS of others traveled, spent money, took vacation time, etc. just to come see you," X user Benji tweeted.

"I hope you get better soon, however it is very disappointing. My wife and I traveled from Spain just to be at your first show in Las Vegas… It was a big sacrifice for us and no way we can repeat it," wrote another.

Clearly, someone dropped the ball, or should I say the mic, as you don't just postpone two nights of a major Vegas residency out of the blue.

Earlier this year, Clarkson also made headlines when she was noticeably absent from her daily The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC, according to TMZ.

There's been no word yet on when the postponed shows will be made up or if Caesars Palace will try and compensate affected fans.

