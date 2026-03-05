Disgusting Keith Olbermann Attacks Lou Holtz Hours After His Death

For years, we've tried to tell you that Keith Olbermann is the biggest scumbag on social media.

Last night, with three words, the former SportsCenter great proved, without a shadow of doubt, that he is the biggest LIB lunatic in history when he attacked Lou Holtz hours after it was announced that the legendary college football coach had passed away at age 89.

"Legendary scumbag, yes," Olbermann, 67, wrote on Twitter in response to a remembrance of Lou's strong stance on Joe Biden at the Republican National Convention in 2020.

What was Lou's big crime, according to Olbermann? Lou was a President Trump supporter.

Within seconds, America rallied behind beloved Lou. Olbermann, the only two-time winner in the history of OutKick's Woke All-Star Challenge, was instantly eviscerated by decent Americans who won't stand for such belligerent degrading of a human being who gave so much to society.

"You aren’t half the man that Coach Holtz was Coach Holtz death is mourned by many and he had a profound impact on many people you on the other hand have no family no friends and no faith you lead a very miserable existence you suffer from mental illness but because there are no people in your life who care about you you just rant and rave on this site think about it X is all you have in your life that’s a tragedy," Mets blogger @Kranepool wrote on Twitter.

Do you need any further proof that Olbermann is suffering from a serious mental illness? Seriously. In the past, we've wondered if Keith's playing a role just for engagement. He's a narcissist. He loves the attention. Was it possible his past comments on a variety of topics were just playing the villain character?

Eh, that doesn't appear to be the case at all.

Now, it is crystal clear we're dealing with true mental illness where a human is unable to stop and allow for the peaceful passing of a human life whose only crime, in Olbermann's eyes, is that he supported the wrong political candidate.

Holtz refused to bend a knee over his Biden comments

When Notre Dame pressed back at Holtz after his 2020 comments, the old football coach doubled down. Not only did he not apologize for his comments, Lou went further.

"People have taught me that to murder an unborn child at nine months is illegal," Holtz told "Bill Hemmer Reports". "That's not part of the Catholic faith. And Joe Biden -- he may be a wonderful individual, I hear great things about him -- I'm not casting aspersions on his character, his integrity, but I am casting aspersions on his decision."

At the time, there were members of the Democratic party who were concerned about its radical abortion policies.

"When he said that you can abort a baby at the nine month of ... pregnancy, and that's perfectly all right?" Holtz asked Hemmer. "No, by the way I was taught, the Catholic Church, that's not all right and I'm going to speak up about it."

As of 2019, Biden, a Roman Catholic, still supported an amendment that prevented federal funds from being used for abortions. By 2020, with headlines like this from GQ — "Joe Biden's Views on Abortion Are Unacceptable for a 2020 Democrat — the then-Presidential hopeful changed his position.

Holtz called it like he saw it in that situation and in life. It was a great life that Olbermann will never know or live. Keith will fade off into obscurity when the social media lights burn out.

Holtz will be hailed as a hero for generations to come.

Advantage: Lou.