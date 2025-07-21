Keith Olbermann Buries The Libs Who Think Trump Had Stephen Colbert Canceled

You know it's bad for the Libs when Olbermann is on OutKick's side

Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while.

The OutKick Culture Department was absolutely stunned to hear the news that two-time Woke All-Star Champion Keith Olbermann actually made sense while burying the Libs over the Stephen Colbert news.

The Libs have been pushing a narrative that Colbert's "Late Show" was canceled because Trump's a fascist and we're living under the rule of a king, blah, blah, blah. You know, the typical crap the purple hairs push on a daily basis.

Not so fast, Olbermann shot back.

"Sorry. That's not what happened here," Olbermann responded to the viral meme being passed around. "If it had, they woudn't be keeping him on until next MAY."

CBS called the show's cancellation a "financial decision," while also saying it will run through its 11th season which will end in May. There are multiple reports, including the Lib New York Times repeating the reports, that the show has been losing around $40 million a year.

How does the "Late Show" lose that kind of money per year?

Colbert revealed an interesting nugget in his first show back after the news of the cancellation broke.

"I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away," Colbert told viewers while adding he's "extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here."

That's not a misprint.

Colbert said 200 people work at the show.

In 2015, The Atlantic reported there were 17 men and two women, all white, who were on Colbert's writing staff. One of those women, Ariel Dumas, is now Colbert's head writer. She has spent the year being unfunny on Twitter.

How does a show die?

It doesn't serve its audience that wants to laugh after a long day of life.

Even Keith gets it.

This junk was never going to pay the bills.