Keanu Reeves' Stolen Watches Have Been Returned...To The FBI

I'm sure they'll get back to Keanu at some point...

We've seen a rash of athletes and celebrities getting burglarized by what seem to be some very coordinated criminal groups coming out of South America, and not everyone who has fallen victim to these crimes has been lucky enough to get some of their possessions back, but Keanu Reeves is one of them.

Reeves' home was broken into back in December of 2023, and according to a Los Angeles Times article from the time, the burglary was caught on security cameras and showed several men breaking a window and entering the John Wick star's home.

This was not the first time that Reeves' home was broken into. Back in 2014, two separate incidents saw intruders gain access to the property, with Reeves himself confronting one in his library.

Now, about a year and a half later, Chilean authorities have turned over six watches that were stolen from Reeves' home in 2023 — including an engraved Rolex valued at nearly $10,000 — to the FBI.

Which, I'm sure, will give them back to Reeves at some point, right?

Right?!

Coincidentally, this announcement comes as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is in South America to discuss a host of issues, including transnational crime.

Noem is no stranger to this issue; she had her purse stolen by Chilean migrants who were illegally in the United States while she was eating in a restaurant. The thief then used her credit card to rack up $200 in charges.

In February, Chilean Nationals were arrested in connection with a burglary at the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow that occurred several months earlier in December 2024.