Kay Adams Wraps Herself In A Robe, The Mob Attacks Josh Allen & Casey DeSantis Makes Republicans Hot Again!

How about the BALLS on the Libs? They had the audacity to let us make it through another week unscathed, and to another Friday. IDIOTS. Not even a ton of pushback this week, unless you're Elon Musk, of course.

God, they HATE him. It's amazing, really, that Trump and Elon pulled it off. They managed to get the insufferable left to focus purely on Elon Musk, and literally just let Trump work on his own. They've just forgotten about him, which is the best thing for this country.

And hey! Did you hear the good news? While the Libs were shouting at Elon, Trump announced today that he's planning on killing paper straws next week. It's OVER. Plastic is back, baby!

Let's have a day.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we end Super Bowl week with an absolute masterclass from Kay Adams, and go from there.

What else? I've got Jane Slate putting on an NFL honors clinic, the MOB coming after all of you racist Josh Allen voters, the best of the rest from a big week of #content, Casey DeSantis checks in, and we'll end class by taking a shower with Danica Patrick.

That's right. Take that, wokes!

Pour you something alcoholic and red for National Wear Red Day – I'd suggest a vodka-cran – and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Jane Slater celebrated National Wear Red Day last night

You know the deal on Fridays around here. No beating around the bush. No holding back. We come out, and we blast out #content from the first bell to the last bell.

This is it, boys and girls. Final Football Friday until August. AUGUST. Disgusting. For those who'd like to be really depressed today, that would be 197 days until kickoff after this Sunday.

One hundred and ninety-seven. For context, do you know what day was 197 days ago? July 25. That was 12 days after Trump was nearly killed. So, yeah, we have a TON of ground to make up between Sunday and Aug. 23, 2025.

But, that's what this class is for. To pass the time and bridge the gap. So, let's check in with Jane Slater and do just that on our final Football Friday of the year.

What a week of #content!

This Jane Slater is such a pistol. What a run. And look at Jerry! Get after it, Jerry! What a week out content from New Orleans.

You had Sean Payton and his bombshell wife hanging with Gruden at a bar on Monday, Brady and his spring chicken girlfriend downing Hurricanes at Pat O'Brien's last night, and Jane Slater dominating NFL Honors. Incredible.

And the actual game hasn't even started yet! Hell, we haven't even gotten to the insufferable Taylor Swift portion of the week yet. Strap in, folks – this weekend is gonna be one for the record books. I can feel it in my plumbs.

OK, let's get to the best #content from the week that I didn't have time to get to.

Kay under attack & I don't understand the Josh Allen confusion

What a week! Couple thoughts …

1. Looks like Kamala still has her fastball!

2. I have a yellow pillow just like that, and I'd take a bullet for it. The First Lady has been trying to get rid of it for years. Ain't happening, tootz.

3. Trump getting rid of dumbass paper straws is the single-greatest thing he's done so far. They are truly the dumbest thing we've ever created, and that is a long list.

The Dems do a lot of stupid things – it's an ever-expanding list, frankly – but the whole paper straw trend? It has long been the dumbest.

They don't work. By the time you go in for your second sip, you're basically just eating paper. They crumble like cheap tents the second they touch liquid. Because … they're paper! Of COURSE that's what happens. Duh.

4. Casey DeSantis for Fla. Governor? I mean, the #content writes itself. Make Republicans Hot Again! Cannot think of a better succession plan for my great, free, non-woke, completely unlocked state of Florida.

OK, rapid-fire time on this final Football Friday of the year. First up? The WOKES are after our girl, and I will not stand for it:

Welcome to Nightcaps, Kay! Welcome to the show. What a moment for me yesterday. What a moment for us.

Now, I share that not to brag, but to call out the WOKES who are currently attacking Kay for asking a very professional question. Let's check in on some of the comments:

Such hard hitting questions.

Get those clicks babe!

This is an unserious tweet.

Settle down Kay.

just a weird way to treat an athlete but cool?

Hey, losers – piss off. Kay Adams slander will not be tolerated around here. There ain't a broadcaster in the game who does it better than Kay right now. Not even close.

She's hot, she knows she's hot, and she knows football. It's a dangerous combination, and she's giving us all a masterclass on how to generate headlines.

Great questions, great robe:

What a run. Hall of Fame stuff.

Next? Congrats to Josh Allen, who, frankly, I thought was always going to win MVP:

So, that's the big thing on Elon's app today – saying Josh Allen was a DEI pick. Seriously. That's what the mob is going with.

I don't get it. Josh Allen was far more important to the Bills this year than Lamar Jackson was to the Ravens. That's just true. It's not an opinion. It's fact.

I love Lamar. I wanted the Dolphins to draft Lamar. Trust me, I'm a Lamar guy. But he's also got Derrick Henry, who could've won MVP on his own. The Bills ask Josh Allen to do everything, and his top receiver was … quick, name him for me. GO!

See? Not easy. It was Khalil Shakir. It pains me as a Dolphins fan to say it, but Josh Allen was head and shoulders the MVP this year. It's not hard.

Plus, you know, Hailee!

Take us home, Danica!

Yeah, you ain't competing with that. Sorry. Josh was always winning, folks. It was over the second he put a ring on it last fall.

OK, My kids have been sick all week, and I'm well on my way to joining them. I can feel it. The worst. Time to go.

Let's go ahead and get on outta here just a bit early so we can all go enjoy the final football weekend until August. Sad.

Pick us up off the floor, Danica! Remember these commercials? The best. GoDaddy.com, baby! Hope to see this sort of energy on Sunday.

Let's have a big weekend.

