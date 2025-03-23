Kay Adams Hands Out 'Love Advice For The Fellas' Then Has A Bunch Of Them Shoot Their Shot

Kay Adams, host, sports media personality, and Nightcaps veteran, opened herself up to field questions from her more than half a million Instagram followers last week. She dropped a "phone lines are open… ask away" message in her Instagram Story and waited for replies.

One of the questions asked of her turned her into a relationship therapist as she found herself handing out "Love advice for the fellas." The question she was asked was, "How do I move past the talking stage with a girl?"

Kay dispensed her advice without any sugarcoating whatsoever. She gave it to him straight and seamlessly weaved in a Fred Warner reference.

"I know it’s daunting to put yourself in a position to get rejected, but it’s just what you’re gonna have to do… There’s no way to bubble wrap it for you and have some like magic oh no, you're not going to get rejected," Adams said in her response, which she also shared on Twitter.

"It might happen. She might say she doesn’t want to go to dinner with you. But ask her, say you would really like to see her and spend time with her, and that you have feelings for her. And then she might reject you. And I’m not saying that doesn’t suck, but, if Fred Warner could have an All-Pro 17 game season on a broken ankle, you surely can deal with a little 'Oh, I’m sorry, I don’t like you back.'"

Kay Adams hands out love advice, then immediately has fellas shooting their shot

The fellas took Kay's relatable love advice to heart and as an open invitation to start shooting their shot. So that's exactly what they did in the comment section.

She had to see this coming, right? She probably has as much fun reading all the bricked shots as the rest of us do.

Kay Adams I have feelings for you and really want to see you, can I take you to dinner

Miss Adams, you wouldn’t reject me right?? I would love to take you out to dinner. We can have a very enjoyable meal together. Thoughts? Also, I hope this doesn’t ruin it - but I don’t tip. Talk soon!

You’re right On a completely unrelated note, wanna go to a Giants game with me

Kay let’s grab dinner sometime!!

Hey Kay! I’d love to take you out in East Lansing. Let me know when you’re in town!

hey kay would you like to go to dinner sometime?

are you single

Ok. Can we move past the talking stage? We can go to a Hornets game

Ok then Kay. I’ll keep shooting my shot

Okay, settle down fellas. I know this seemed like an open invitation to shoot your shot, but it wasn’t. Kay was, if I had to take a guess, simply showing her range here.

She knows ball, and she knows how to dispense some love advice. She's not out looking for someone to sweep her off her feet with a comment on social media.

That said, I could be completely wrong. And let’s not forget that shooters shoot.