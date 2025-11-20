Kate Winslet Told Touching Story Of The Time She Hurriedly Covered Her Nipples While Meeting King Charles

Don't tell Kate Winslet that telling an outrageous story while making the rounds on the late night circuit is an outdated way to promote a new movie. Especially not when that story involves meeting a future king while wearing a see-through outfit.

We're talking about nipples. Who doesn’t want to hear about that?

The subject came up when the 50-year-old actress, who I feel obligated to remind you, got her groove back last year, started talking about her role now as an ambassador for one of King Charles' charities during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Meeting King Charles to serve as an ambassador for The King's Foundation wasn’t her first time meeting him. She met him almost 30 years ago at the royal premiere of one of her movies in a see-through outfit.

"The first time I met him, oh my goodness, he had come to support the premiere, it was a royal premiere, of Sense and Sensibility, when I was only 20," Winslet said.

"And I sort of hadn’t realized that we were really going to meet him, and so I forgot about the fact that I was wearing a kind of a transparent lace outfit."

The Royal Close Call: Kate Winslet nearly gives King Charles a show he’ll never forget

Winslet nearly flashed the future King her nipples that day. She saved him the trouble of the awkward exchange by grabbing the coat she had brought with her. He would have to wait until Titanic came out to see what was under the coat.

She continued her story, "And thank God I had worn a coat because as he is making his way towards me, I’m like, 'Nipples, nipples, nipples, oh my God!' And someone just went, 'Coat!' and I went, 'Your Majesty!' basically covering myself in a cape."

I said in the headline it was a touching story. Imagine had Kate Winslet met King Charles all those years ago with her nipples visible.

It could have very well changed the course of history. We'll never know. She was armed with a coat that day and got her hands on it just in time.

That was a close call. She nailed promoting whatever her new movie is too. I just have one question: Do we love kings again? I never know the rules.