Karoline Leavitt Makes Her Hot MAGA Girl Debut, Livvy Dunne Chugs Beer & Angel Reese Is The Worst Player Ever

We also have a see-through Sophie Cunningham to boot!

Everyone, give yourselves a round of applause … you made it. We've made it. Spring is over. Summer is here.

The Libs not only let us get to another Friday this week – but to a holiday Friday, at that. IDIOTS. They're more cooked than Tim Cook and Apple today!

Let's get those phones on US soil, Timmy! Or else. You've got a week.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we start our Memorial Day weekend right with Sophie Cunningham, and go from there.

Yes, I know all the talk is around Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese right now, but it's past time to welcome Sophie back to class. For obvious reasons.

What else? Well, we WILL get to Angel today, because she legitimately may be the worst basketball player I've ever seen. I mean, there's just no other way to put it today. My God.

I've also got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Livvy and Julz Dunne dominated the Knicks game, and Karoline Leavitt squishing an insufferable NBC reporter like a little fish.

How's THAT for an end-of-the-week menu? Sound good? Good. Order up!

Grab you something tall, cold, and filled to the damn brim with alcohol, and settle in for a Memorial Day Friday 'Cap!

Let's just roll the tape and start this with a bang

We're gonna go ahead and start with Karoline, because we need something to get everyone here fired up for a big weekend.

Sure, I could've easily used Sophie for that, but we've made it this far into the week. Let's not mail it in now.

So, Trump stuffed the South African president into a locker earlier this week on live TV. It was a bloodbath, much like what his own disgusting government has done to white farmers over the years.

Side note: How bummed are world leaders now when they get called to the White House? It's basically a call to the principal's office at this point. Trump just wipes the floor with these lunatics, week in and week out. It's a 45-minute spanking for all to see. And it's beautiful. God, I love it.

Anyway, Trump played a four-minute video of these heinous acts, yet the insufferable press continued to call it fake news.

Shockingly, the only one that didn't push back was the AP. The AP! What a time to be alive.

Karoline Leavitt, who is easily the greatest press secretary in the history of time, had enough of the bullshit late into her presser yesterday.

And I mean ENOUGH:

What a week of #content!

Good lord. What a beatdown. What a drubbing. This was like a 1-seed vs. a 16-seed at 11:37 on a March Madness Thursday. Over before it even started.

Karoline really just runs circles around these lunatics. They're so incredibly out of their league, and so outmatched, it's scary.

You just don't hate the MSM enough. It's not possible. They are truly evil. Despicable. It's pure propaganda at this point, and has been for years now.

Difference now is, we have folks like Karoline Leavitt, Stephen Miller, and Alina Habba on hand to crush these sickos like I'll be doing to the 500 mosquitoes on my back deck this weekend.

Plus, you know, she's hot. That counts for something around here. Don't know if you've noticed.

Beacause of all those things, Karoline has the honor of leading off our #content portion of today's class!

Angel, Sophie & Livvy, oh my!

Another big week of #content! You guys could've mailed it in, and I wouldn't have thought anything of it. But you pressed on through like patriots, and delivered the goods. It's why the internet remains undefeated.

Couple thoughts …

1. Kristi saying "suck it" to a bunch of the deported illegal aliens? Amazing. Our girl!

2. Final day of Around the Horn! Who's tuning in?

3. The Rockies are on pace to finish 72 games out of first place this season. I've never been more invested in a team in my life. LOVE this group.

4. Welcome back to class, Sydney Smith! Like Gia Duddy, remember where you first met the viral gymnast. Here. It was right here. St. Patrick's Day, 2023.

5. I know Joe had Ivanka in Screencaps this morning, but it's a good point. Never, ever trust a jiu-jitsu trainer.

OK, let's rapid-fire this final class of the week into a big holiday weekend. First up? Is Angel Reese the worst basketball player ever? Not just at the moment. Not just on the court. Not just in the league.

Ever. EVER.

I mean, what am I supposed to do with that? I know it's low-hanging fruit to rag on Angel Reese today because everyone is doing it, but that's almost impossibly bad.

You can't talk your shit all week, and then put up one of the worst performances in basketball history. And no, I didn't look that up. I don't need to look it up to know it's true.

Feel like this is just the universe stepping in here and handing Angel a dose of reality. She sits there all offseason and complains about not being paid enough, and then gets fake-mad at Caitlin Clark the other night, and THEN follows it all up with a performance on par with a blind person.

That may sound harsh, but it's true – and I can say that because my DIII baseball team once lost to an all-deaf school in extras!

I did go 4-4 that day, though, so don't blame me!

Next? Let's cool down with a WNBA player worth talking about – Sophie Damn Cunningham.

Welcome back to class, Sophie! Been too long. I know it's been a rough week, but good to see you back on the court and actually putting the ball in the basket.

Take notes, Angel!

OK, that's it for today. And this week! Good work all around, everyone. Let's get this summer started right.

Take us into a big weekend, Livvy and Julz!

