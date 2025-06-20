Karen Read Juror Reveals The Main Reason They Voted Not Guilty

A juror in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial is going public about one of the main reasons that the jury found the Boston woman accused of running over and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend was found not guilty this past week.

"In my opinion, he definitely went inside and something happened inside the house," 23-year-old Paulo Brado, who was one of the 12 jurors in the closely-watched murder trial, told WBZ News on Thursday regarding the death of John O' Keefe.

The Karen Read trial and subsequent retrial after an original 2024 hung jury mistrial has been trending nonstop across social media in recent months thanks to the HBO Max "A Body In The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read" docuseries released in March. (I literally just watched all five episodes in two nights this past week! It's unreal!)

The trial involved Karen Read driving her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O' Keefe, to a house owned by a higher-up in the Boston police force during a snowy night, only to then claim he went inside and didn't come back out. Read's voicemails and her own statements that night confirm that she was angry with O' Keefe apparently taking too long to come back out, so she left and drove home. O' Keefe never made it home that night.

The next morning, John's body was found in the snow outside the house that the couple went to, with alleged pieces of glass and a car tail light that prosecutors argued proved that Karen hit him with the car. One of the defense's arguments was that not only did Karen Read not run over John, but that Boston police and investigators planted evidence to cover up a crime possibly committed by one of their own inside the house.

"We couldn’t prove there was a collision, and she was responsible for John’s death," Prado added before saying that she and the rest of the jurors are "100% convinced" and satisfied with their not-guilty ruling. "As the weeks passed by, I just realized there was too many holes that we couldn’t fill and there is nothing that put her on the scene, in our opinion, besides just dropping John O’Keefe off," she continued telling the media outlet.

The reaction to the Karen Read trial has been absolutely stunning, encompassing everyone from true crime fanatics to casual observers as details emerged that seem like something straight out of a crime novel. A possible police cover-up, evidence planting, wild and flirtatious text messages, a night of booze, regrettable voice mails and more were all in play in the compelling trial.

In the end, Read would be found not guilty of manslaughter and second-degree murder and only convicted of drunk driving. She was sentenced to one year of probation on Wednesday after the jury deliberated for a total of 21 hours.

"I don’t think she was responsible for his death. I think she dropped him off," Prado added. "If she backed up fast enough to maybe touch him, maybe," Prado responded after being asked if she thinks Karen's vehicle ever made contact with her police officer boyfriend.

For those that aren't familiar with the case, it's worth catching up on this weekend as I guarantee you'll go down the rabbit hole with it.

Now the next question is, if Karen Read didn't kill John O' Keefe - then who did?

