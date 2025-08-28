Karen Read Gets Major TV Series After Murder Trial Captivated America, Show Stars A-List Actress

Karen Read was acquitted in 2025 of the murder of John O'Keefe. The trial captivated America's attention.

Karen Read's story is coming to TV screens around America.

Read was acquitted of killing her boyfriend and Boston police officer John O'Keefe. O'Keefe was found dead in January 2022 during a snowstorm. The events and circumstances around his death still remain murky to this day, and there's no clear answer as to what happened.

The verdict clearing her of all major charges (she was found guilty of operating a vehicle under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or greater) was delivered back in June.

It closed a dark chapter in Read's life, which also included a previous trial that ended in a mistrial. The trial captivated the attention of the country, and was easily one of the most-talked-about cases in the past 20 years.

Read is now a free woman, and will soon be portrayed by an A-list star.

Elizabeth Banks will play Karen Read in an upcoming TV series.

Deadline reported that star actress Elizabeth Banks is slated to play Read in an upcoming limited series being developed by Amazon and Warner Bros Television.

The outlet further reported that the series will be based on the podcast "Karen" - which is produced by Law & Crime and Wondery.

Deadline wrote the following about how the series will be framed:

"When a Boston police officer is found dead in the snow, all eyes are on his girlfriend, Read. The case fractures a community, with some believing she is guilty of first-degree murder, and others that she’s the victim of a sweeping cover-up by state and local law enforcement. This series explores society’s obsession with true crime, the allure of conspiracy and the deepening crisis of trust in our institutions."

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

If there's one thing we know about people in America, it's that they *LOVE* a great true crime story. Why? I'm not sure that I know the true reason. It's likely tied to something deep in the American psyche and DNA.

Read's two trials and the mystery of what happened to John O'Keefe has been a major topic for crime junkies for the past few years. Many people (the jury included) believe she's innocent. Some people still think she's guilty.

Personally, I respect the jury's decision, and would have also voted not guilty simply because the prosecution was a clown show. It's on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and that absolutely never happened, in my humble opinion.

Now, Elizabeth Banks will bring Read's story to life in a limited series. She's a legit grade-A talent. Her credits include "The Hunger Games," "Pitch Perfect," "Charlie's Angels," "Zack and Miri Make a Porno," "The 40-Year-old Virgin" and "Role Models."

She might not share much of a resemblance with Read, but I have no doubt she can crush the role.

Will you watch the series? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.