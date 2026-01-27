Kansas Woman's Gut-Wrenching Story Of Her Husband & Girlfriend Kicking Her Out Of The Throuple

We've all heard the stories before of a throuple who has it all. Then one day they wake up, and somehow they let it slip through their fingertips.

But who could have seen this one fall apart? Since when is it a bad idea for a husband and wife to invite a third person into the mix?

Ashley Ashborn, the now ex-wife, sees now what she didn’t see at the time, reports USA Today. She says, "Unfortunately, looking back on the relationship itself, I noticed a lot of red flags that I wasn't aware of consciously."

The 30-year-old from Kansas once enjoyed all the perks that came with being in a polyamorous throuple until she was kicked out of it by her husband and girlfriend. That's when her world was turned upside-down.

Ashborn had a husband, a girlfriend, and they all lived together with the four kids they shared among them. A classic, it's perfect until it's not, type of story.

After more than seven years of marriage, she and her husband divorced in 2024. She was then in what is being described as a "limbo period" with her girlfriend. They lived in the same house and took care of the kids together.

Divorce Was Only the First Breakup

That was the arrangement until her two exes kicked her out of the throuple. The gut-wrenching split caused grief for the loss of her two relationships and stress of joint custody for the two kids she shared with her ex-husband.

"I feel like I compartmentalized both of my relationships completely separately, and I processed and grieved them very differently," she says.

"And the breakup itself is more difficult, specifically from a throuple standpoint, because you are losing two people rather than just one, so it can kind of feel really lonely."

But don’t worry. She's not a quitter and, in a remarkable show of resilience, Ashborn says she's not ruling out future polyamory. Why would she?

She said, "I still believe in being able to hold love for multiple people at once, and I think it's incredibly beautiful and also eye-opening."

That future will have to wait. She's focused on herself right now. And you thought this had a sad ending just because she was kicked out of a throuple.