Kansas City Mayor Is Just Happy Wife-Beating Alleged Gang Member Kilmar Abrego Garcia Has A Chiefs Hat

There's been a lot of buzz — frankly, too much — about Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, the man who was deported to a prison in El Salvador.

In what was at first being reported as a mistake on the part of the Trump administration, it seems increasingly likely that Abrego-Garcia isn't exactly what you'd call an "upstanding citizen."

Between ties to the brutal gang MS-13, suspicions that he was involved in human trafficking, and a record as a "violent" repeat wife-beater, it's clear that Abrego-Garcia is not exactly a great guy.

Whether or not he should have been deported is another discussion, but it's tough to argue we'd be better off without someone with a history like his in the US.

So, you'd think Democrats might want to put their palms up and slowly walk away from this one like they just walked in on someone in the midst of an important phone call.

Nope.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen traveled down to El Salvador to have some drinks with him in a publicity stunt that I promise will age like milk.

Hey, anyone running against Chris Van Hollen in the next election: he just gave you your campaign ad!

Something else that won't age well was the comment from the Mayor of Kansas City about the hat that Abrego-Garcia wore to his dinner date with Van Hollen.

According to The Kansas City Star, Mayor Quinton Lucas commented on a photo of Abrego-Garcia and Van Hollen, offering his approval of the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII hat that Abrego-Garcia was wearing.

"Props on the Chiefs hat," Lucas wrote.

At some point, Lucas realized the error of his ways and deleted that comment, because, again, sending your props to a serial wife-beating, possible human-trafficking gangbanger is not a great look.

But he wasn't the only one. That piece from The Kansas City Star mentions tweets from Chiefs fans who were excited about the hat and others from Maryland who were bumming that it wasn't a Ravens lid.

Again: need we run through Abrego-Garcia's history?!

It's amazing how blinded by partisan politics people can get that someone with a past like Abrego-Garcia can be considered a victim.

But hey, he wore their favorite team's hat.