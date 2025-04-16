ABC, NBC, CBS Won't Mention Rachel Morin Case But Spent Segment After Segment On Abrego Garcia

Two Maryland stories involving illegal immigration made national news this week. On Monday, a Maryland jury found Salvadoran illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez guilty of the rape and murder of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five from Bel Air. The other story involves Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant who a U.S. district judge ruled the Trump administration deported illegally to El Salvador.

However, viewers of ABC, NBC, and CBS are likely only aware of the second story.

According to a new NewsBusters study, the three broadcast networks have spent zero – zero! – seconds covering the Morin case. Meanwhile, over the past two weeks, they have spent more than 64 minutes covering Garcia, whom they largely refer to as a "Maryland man."

"Disgusting," Donald Trump Jr. called the disparity in coverage.

And we all know the reason why.

The heinous killing of Morin emphasizes the danger in which Joe Biden's mindless open-border policy put Americans. In fact, Morin's family and family attorney both called out the Biden administration this week for its negligence.

"They caught him… three times at the border," the attorney said.

"I'm very angry, I'm actually outraged ... There was no action on the Democrat Party in any way. From Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Mayorkas…none of the [Maryland] Senators did anything to help search for the murderer of my daughter," Morin's mother told Fox News.

Apparently, the broadcast networks didn't find the mother's comments worthy of a mention. Conversely, the networks see Garcia's deportation as an opportunity to frame Trump as evil and inhumane.

The report also noted the networks neglected to focus on several details related to Garcia – such as his suspected gang affiliations, the details of his 2019 arrest, and the credible evidence linking him to MS-13.

Put simply, the networks are not trying to report on illegal immigration honestly or even accurately. They have an agenda. Mentioning Rachel Morin makes Trump's border policy look good. Framing the Garcia story the way the networks have makes Trump look bad.

And thus, expect the disparate coverage of the two Maryland illegal immigration cases to continue.