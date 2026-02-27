U.S. Military Ready To Unleash Kamikaze Weapons On Iran: DETAILS

The U.S. military continues to surge military assets into the Middle East with all eyes on Iran.

The U.S. military reportedly is ready to unleash new weapons if a war with Iran starts.

The military is currently surging an incredible number of assets (known and unknown) into the Middle East as strikes on Iran appear likely.

The U.S. military possesses the most advanced weapons, naval ships and aircraft in the world, and it's not close.

Now, America might be ready to unleash a never-before-used weapon.

America ready to use new drones against Iran.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that America's kamikaze drones (also known as suicide drones) are locked and loaded to be used against the Islamic regime in Tehran.

The recently-developed drone unit is called Task Force Scorpion, and it uses cheap one-way attack drones to hit targets. There is no public reporting that it has ever been used in combat before.

The outlet reported that the cost of a LUCAS is right around $35,000. For comparison, other munitions can easily cost several hundred thousand dollars or even millions of dollars for every shot.

Introducing kamikaze drones is a very cheap alternative to still put warheads on foreheads.

What's interesting about suicide drones is that the weapon is primarily used by Iran and Russia. Now, the United States has stolen the idea, and almost certainly improved on it.

Whatever Iran is capable of building, I can promise you we can build something much better. The technology gap between the two countries is hilariously large.

Don't believe me? How'd all that "advanced" air defense work out for Iran during Operation Midnight Hammer? The Iranians didn't even get a shot off.

We'll see how it all shakes out with Iran, but as of right now, the situation appears to be racing towards an armed conflict. Make sure to check back for any updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

