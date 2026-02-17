America's Most Powerful Fighter Jet Reportedly Filmed On The Move As Iran War Fears Spike: WATCH

The F-22 is the most dominant fighter jet ever built.

F-22s reportedly are on the move ahead of possible massive military strikes on Iran.

The United States has been surging military assets into the Middle East for weeks as President Donald Trump debates whether to launch strikes on Iran.

While no decision has been made public, the amount of air defenses, fighter jets and naval assets all indicate the military is prepared for something big.

Now, a new piece is being added to the puzzle, and it's bad news for the Islamic dictatorship.

F-22s reportedly on the move ahead of possible strikes on Iran.

Multiple open source intelligence tracking accounts on X shared the alleged movement of F-22 Raptors bound for England as pressure mounts on Iran.

The popular open source intel X account OSINTdefender shared videos on Tuesday that appeared to show several F-22s landing at RAF Lakenheath in England. The United States government hasn't officially confirmed the movement of F-22s and is almost certainly not going to. It's also important to remember the United States regularly runs deception campaigns before major military operations. Look no further than Operation Midnight Hammer for proof of that fact.

You can watch the videos of F-22s reportedly arriving at the airbase in the tweets below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, the F-22 is the world's greatest combat superiority platform ever invented. It's a stealth fighter designed to dominate the skies against rival aircraft and air defenses. It's weapons bay is significantly larger than the F-35.

Many details about the F-22 remain classified, but there's no question it's meant to have no equal…..and it absolutely doesn't.

It's an asymmetrical advantage when it comes to air power. Iran's air force consists of fighter jets invented in the 1970s and 1980s. The technology gap is comical. F-22s would feast if any Iranian planes managed to get in the air in the event a hot war starts.

Now, we sit and wait to see what happens next. How do you think it all plays out? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.