Kamala Harris Is Getting Destroyed For Charging $25 To Watch Her Give A Speech Via Livestream

Despite blowing through over $1 billion in donations and fundraising money during her Presidential run, Kamala Harris is still looking for more.

However, many on social media don't want any part of it.

The former Vice President and failed Democratic Presidential candidate is planning to deliver her first major post-election loss speech tonight in which she's expected to rip President Trump and discuss her political future.

That's not all, Harris is also charging people $25 to watch it at home via a livestream.

KAMALA IS CHARGING $25 TO WATCH HER TALK

For the diehard Kamala supporters out there (if those even still exist?), the Emerge America gala is also offering general admission tickets for $250 as well as various sponsorships that go all the way up to $50,000.

Judging by the comments on social media, however, I'm not quite sure that Harris was the best option to be the featured speaker.

"Is there any report about which accent she will use," asked one person. "She has the relevance of a used pair of roller skates from 1982," X user oldtownfrankie added.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO KAMALA CHARGING $25 TO WATCH HER SPEECH

One of my favorites from X was one person who hilariously asked if Kamala "is doing Cameo [videos] yet?" Judging by how bad tonight seems like it's going to go, that could very well be coming soon.

"I'm looking forward to the memes from this new material," shouted another. Meanwhile, the amount of "I wouldn't watch for free" comments was almost too much to handle… almost.

Honestly, though, the $25 livestream ticket may be worth it. I'm told galas have a nice variety of wine and booze, so we could be in for quite the appearance by Harris tonight, who has previously appeared to have dabbled a little bit too much from time to time with some drinks.

Let's just hope that Kamala goes off on the price of eggs under Trump's economy, because wouldn't that be ironic coming from someone who charged $25 to watch her attempt to read a teleprompter?

