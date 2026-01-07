Kai Trump Shared Her Secret To Dealing With Crazy Libs: Staying Calm 'Pisses Them Off More'

Staying chill is usually the best course of action

Kai Trump — the granddaughter of President Donald Trump — has now watched her family navigate politics for a good chunk of her life, and it turns out she has picked up on a few tricks.

Most notably, the best way to piss off the Libs.

Trump was a guest on the Impaulsive podcast, hosted by social media personality and WWE superstar Logan Paul. On it, the 18-year-old, who will be playing golf at the University of Miami, talked about all the guff she gets just because of her last name.

"I mean, hey, people, some people don't like me," she said. "I mean, 50% of the world doesn't like me because of my last name. But like, they don't actually know me. So like, I'm hoping if people actually give me a shot and not look at the last name, then I won't have any ops. But we'll see."

I think she'll probably do better on this front at the U than at a lot of other places, but there will still be some nasty pink hairs who want a word with her.

Fortunately, she's a pro at dealing with them.

"I've had one time I was out in public, and someone literally walked up to me, and she's telling me that my grandpa sucks," she said after Paul asked if she has run-ins with haters often. "I'm like, 'Well, thank you so much for taking the time outta your day to say that. Like, great, what do you want me to say to that?"

Paul — who I'm sure deals with his share of haters — had an idea for how to deal with these lunatics.

"Do you know what a good response is whenever you're approached with just spewing hatred? ‘God bless you.’"

Trump seemed to agree by noting that nothing irks crazies more than simply staying relaxed and calm.

"By the way, if you're calmer, it pisses them off more," she said. "It's actually kind of funny."

Yup, it's their kryptonite.

If you make them realize they mean nothing to you and don't react, prepare to see their circuits scramble even more than they already have.