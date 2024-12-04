Country Music Star Strips Down In Edgy Viral Video

Kacey Musgraves is pushing the limits in the teaser for an upcoming music video.

The incredibly popular country music singer is releasing the music video for her hit song "The Architect" later Wednesday, and she wasted no time spinning up the internet ahead of it coming out.

She posted a short teaser on Instagram that…..is certainly edgy. You can watch the video here. I think you'll notice the same thing as everyone else seems to be.

There's a lot of mud/clay and not much clothing.

Kacey Musgraves pushes the limits with music video teaser.

Naturally, when someone posts an edgy music video teaser like the one linked above, it's going to move the needle.

It didn't take long at all for the reactions to flood in on Instagram. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Kacey Mudgraves

What we all want for 2025 is whatever this is

OKAY WOWWWWWWW

HELLO??!?!!??

wow set me a blaze

I’m feeling grounded and connected already

It’s giving MUD

THIS IS EVERYTHINGGGGGGGGGG

Cooooool!

The best in the world

Kacey Musgraves certainly seems to be on a run lately. She's cranking out hit music, chewed out a fan for grabbing her during a show in Florida and now dropped a teaser that's setting the internet on fire.

She certainly knows how to move the needle. There's no doubt about that at all, and something tells me she has zero intention of slowing down.

What do you think of the teaser? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and be on the lookout for the full video.