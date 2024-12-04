Country Music Star Strips Down In Edgy Viral Video

Kacey Musgraves is pushing the limits in the teaser for an upcoming music video.

The incredibly popular country music singer is releasing the music video for her hit song "The Architect" later Wednesday, and she wasted no time spinning up the internet ahead of it coming out.

She posted a short teaser on Instagram that…..is certainly edgy. You can watch the video here. I think you'll notice the same thing as everyone else seems to be.

There's a lot of mud/clay and not much clothing.

Kacey Musgraves pushes the limits with music video teaser.

Naturally, when someone posts an edgy music video teaser like the one linked above, it's going to move the needle.

It didn't take long at all for the reactions to flood in on Instagram. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

  • Kacey Mudgraves
  • What we all want for 2025 is whatever this is
  • OKAY WOWWWWWWW
  • HELLO??!?!!??
  • wow set me a blaze
  • I’m feeling grounded and connected already
  • It’s giving MUD
  • THIS IS EVERYTHINGGGGGGGGGG
  • Cooooool!
  • The best in the world

Kacye Musgraves strips down in teaser for new music video. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA)

Kacey Musgraves certainly seems to be on a run lately. She's cranking out hit music, chewed out a fan for grabbing her during a show in Florida and now dropped a teaser that's setting the internet on fire.

She certainly knows how to move the needle. There's no doubt about that at all, and something tells me she has zero intention of slowing down.

Kacey Musgraves is going viral with the teaser for "The Architect" music video. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What do you think of the teaser? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and be on the lookout for the full video.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.