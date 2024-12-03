Country Music Star Grabbed By Fan In Disturbing Video: WATCH

Kacey Musgraves experienced a bizarre moment during a recent show.

Musgraves is one of the biggest names in country music, and her popularity has skyrocketed over the past few years.

Songs such as "The Architect," "Slow Burn," "Deeper Well" and "I Remember Everything" with Zach Bryan have helped become a household name with fans of the genre.

She has a lot of fans, but one was caught on video taking it too far.

Kacey Musgraves grabbed by fan during show.

Musgraves was performing at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida when things took a turn for the worse, according to Whiskey Riff.

She was walking out while singing a song and an idiot fan decided to reach over the gate and grab her with enough force to spin her around.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not an expert when it comes to reading lips, but I'm pretty sure Musgraves responded with "What the f*ck?"

I don't blame her at all. The popular singer looked ready to swing on the person who grabbed her. Many people probably would have done the exact same.

You simply can't be grabbing entertainers. The same goes for athletes. The only difference is the latter is likely big and strong enough to handle it on their own.

Musgraves is definitely not a big person, but judging from her quick reaction, she has plenty of fire in her soul. She spun around and responded with zero hesitation.

Make smarter decisions. It's really not that hard, folks. There's no reason to reach over a gate and grab someone at a concert. Crack another cold one, kick back, relax and enjoy the show. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.