Country Music Star Goes Viral With Wildly Inappropriate Sexual Tweet

Kacey Musgraves set social media on fire with a simple and very edgy tweet.

Musgraves is one of the most popular talents in the country music world, and the "Rainbow" singer's profile has only continued to grow over the past few years.

While her music isn't exactly my cup of tea, her collaboration with Zach Bryan for "I Remember Everything" is one hell of a solid song.

Kacey Musgraves goes viral with wild tweet.

Musgraves also apparently knows how to spin social media into a frenzy, and that's exactly what she did Monday afternoon with a simple sexually charged tweet.

"Is it possible to die of horniness? Asking for a friend," the talented singer fired off on X for her followers.

As you'd expect, it took no time at all for the tweet to go viral. It's been seen more than four million times as of publication.

How do we think people reacted to her crazy question for millions of people to see? Well, it didn't take long for reactions to roll in.

You never know what you're going to find on social media, but I definitely didn't expect to hop on X and see this.

I thought Musgraves' entire image was a girl-next-door vibe. Jumping on X to ask if you can "die of horniness" is definitely a curveball. I'm not sure any of her followers saw this coming.

Always keep your head on a swivel when it comes to the internet. You never know what might pop up, and this tweet from Musgraves is certainly a doozy.

I didn't know Musgraves' game included this level of spinning people up on X. The more you know! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.