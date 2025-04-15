Country Music Star Goes Viral With Wildly Inappropriate Sexual Tweet

PublishedUpdated

Kacey Musgraves set social media on fire with a simple and very edgy tweet.

Musgraves is one of the most popular talents in the country music world, and the "Rainbow" singer's profile has only continued to grow over the past few years.

While her music isn't exactly my cup of tea, her collaboration with Zach Bryan for "I Remember Everything" is one hell of a solid song.

*RELATED: Country Music Star Rocks Tiny Bikini In Spicy Photo*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Kacey Musgraves goes viral with wild tweet.

Musgraves also apparently knows how to spin social media into a frenzy, and that's exactly what she did Monday afternoon with a simple sexually charged tweet.

"Is it possible to die of horniness? Asking for a friend," the talented singer fired off on X for her followers.

As you'd expect, it took no time at all for the tweet to go viral. It's been seen more than four million times as of publication.

How do we think people reacted to her crazy question for millions of people to see? Well, it didn't take long for reactions to roll in.

You never know what you're going to find on social media, but I definitely didn't expect to hop on X and see this.

I thought Musgraves' entire image was a girl-next-door vibe. Jumping on X to ask if you can "die of horniness" is definitely a curveball. I'm not sure any of her followers saw this coming.

Always keep your head on a swivel when it comes to the internet. You never know what might pop up, and this tweet from Musgraves is certainly a doozy.

Kacey Musgraves is going viral after asking if you can "die of horniness" on X. The tweet has been viewed millions of times. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

I didn't know Musgraves' game included this level of spinning people up on X. The more you know! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.