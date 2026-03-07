Country Music Star Rocks Instagram With Sexually-Charged Post: PHOTOS

Kacey Musgraves hit the accelerator on social media to promote her upcoming album.

Kacey Musgraves uncorked a fastball on Instagram.

The country music singer has an upcoming album that is shrouded in a lot of mystery. It's simply known as "KM6," according to Whiskey Riff.

Musgraves is known for her music dominating the genre, and I'm sure whatever she's cooking up will be a hit with her fans.

Personally, her music isn't my taste, but there's no doubt she knows how to generate insane attention on social media.

Exhibit A below:

Kacey Musgraves shocks Instagram with new post.

Well, Musgraves decided to do it again on social media. She hopped on Instagram this week and posted photos of posters reading "Horny? Call For A Real Good Time" and "Dry Spell? Call For A Real Good Time."

She captioned the post, "Welcome to the Middle of Nowhere."

Hate the game, not the player. Social media has turned into a huge engine for musicians, and she has the throttle cranked all the way down.

I honestly don't even know what this has to do with her album other than it's promoting it. Yet, she has people talking.

That was the entire objective, and the objective has been completed.

Kacey Musgraves is going viral on Instagram after sharing a wild post. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

We'll have to wait to see when Musgraves' new album comes out, but it's clear she's setting the conditions for something big. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

