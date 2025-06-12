Country Star Goes Full Cringe With Subtle Anti-Trump Comments: WATCH

Kacey Musgraves seems to be taking subtle shots at President Trump

Kacey Musgraves continues to prove she needs to stick to singing and not much else.

Musgraves, while a talented country singer, has a history of being cringe and unleashing truly stupid takes. She dipped into her bag a few days ago with an unnecessary and dumb tweet about the riots in Los Angeles.

For some reason, that wasn't enough.

Kacey Musgraves goes viral with awkward, cringe speech

Musgraves accepted the NMPA Songwriter Icon Award on Wednesday, and she took the opportunity to take a subtle jab at people she doesn't like.

Particularly, it sounds like she was calling out President Donald Trump and the current political party in power.

"It's truly up to us. The artists, the singers, the social commentators, the poets to weather these storms and pass down new melodies to all cling together. And, it's such an honor to carry that responsibility. So, may we all continue to sing no matter how dark it might get," Musgraves said.

You can see her comments about the "divisive" era we're apparently living below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Let's relax a little bit, Kacey, with the self-righteous attitude. She's a singer. She's not a Delta Force operator crossing a threshold to face down a suicide bomber in Iraq circa 2005.

Where are "these storms" we have to "weather" at the moment? What is this darkness she speaks of? Seriously, what world is she living in?

Life seems great, and I'm guessing, I don't have as much money as Musgraves. We live in America - the greatest country on the planet.

Things might not be perfect in America, but if you woke up in the USA this morning, then you're already doing better than most people in the world.

Instead of preaching to us like we're idiots, maybe Musgraves could offer some solutions or actual ideas instead of claiming we're living in ominous times.

Is this the opening scene of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One"?

What do you think about Musgraves' comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.