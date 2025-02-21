Woke Justin Trudeau CRUSHED Over Stupid Tweet: REACTIONS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting cooked over a dumb tweet.

Canada beat the USA 3-2 in overtime Thursday night to win the 4 Nations Face-Off. Despite America winning the original matchup, the good guys simply ran out of time against the dirty Canadians.

It was a great game, and we'll get them next time we see them. That much I can guarantee you.

Justin Trudeau roasted on X.

President Donald Trump has spent a lot of time trolling Trudeau and suggesting Canada will become America's 51st state. If you can set politics aside, it's pretty funny.

Well, it's clearly driven Trudeau crazy, and he decided to try to fire back after Canada locked up the title.

"You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game," Trudeau tweeted late Thursday night after the game.

Nice, Justin. You know he thought that was a banger when he hit send.

The good news is it didn't take long at all for people to flood the comments, and absolutely destroy his tweet.

First off, everything people have in Canada is provided by the security and military might of the United States. Let's not get anything twisted.

It's the generosity and security blanket of the USA that keeps them free, and it's why they don't have to spend virtually anything on defense.

The only words I ever want to hear from a Canadian leader when talking about America are "thank you."

Furthermore, you know what all talented Canadians have in common? They come here to America because our country is awesome and theirs…….is not.

Now, I know some Canadians. They're good people. They like to throw down, have a good time and are really hard workers.

They also all hate Justin Trudeau. Take that for what it's worth.

Canada might have won the battle on the ice, but the United States still kicks their butt in everything else. We'll see them next time around. Count on it, and Trudeau will be out of office and forgotten by then. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.