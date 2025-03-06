Rookie Cop Who Arrested Justin Timberlake Named Officer Of The Year

The Long Island police officer who pulled over and arrested Justin Timberlake for drunk driving in the Hamptons last year is being honored for his service.

Sag Harbor Police named 24-year-old Michael Arkinson their Officer of the Year for making an "immediate impact" during his first year on the job. He was presented the award during a ceremony on Jan. 31 — which, coincidentally, was Timberlake's 44th birthday.

"Although Officer Arkinson was newly hired last year, he has made an immediate impact within the department and the community," Police Chief Rob Drake said in a statement.

"He has a positive attitude and shown tremendous initiative, always wanting to participate and learn to improve his knowledge and skills to become a more well-rounded police officer."

The now-famous incident happened on June 18, 2024, after Timberlake allegedly drove through a stop sign.

Court documents indicated Timberlake had bloodshot eyes and "performed poorly" on field sobriety tests. Arkinson could also allegedly smell alcohol on his breath. The singer claimed he had one martini.

READ: Justin Timberlake DWI Dropped After Interesting Plea Deal

Arkinson, who was 23-years-old at the time, is a little too young to remember NSYNC in their heyday — or even when JT's solo career was booming.

"The cop didn’t know who he was at first," a source told the New York Post at the time. "Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.'"

Timberlake isn't alone, though. Despite not joining the force until March 2024, the rookie cop led the department in summonses and arrests.