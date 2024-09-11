Justin Timberlake DWI Dropped After Interesting Plea Deal

Celebrities, they aren't like us!

Just months after being embarrassingly arrested for DWI while partying in the Hamptons, Justin Timberlake is celebrating a big win as he has managed to get a plea deal that will result in him only having to pay a $500 fine.

The slap on the wrist comes as a big sigh of relief for JT, who managed to conveniently bypass New York State's mandatory one-year license suspension for those who refuse to take a breathalyzer or chemical blood test after being arrested on suspicion of DWI. I'm sure there are plenty of Hampton bros that lost their license this summer who wish they received the same celebrity treatment that Timberlake did.

TIMBERLAKE FAILED MULTIPLE SOBRIETY TESTS

The 43-year-old NSYNC star is expected to take the plea deal this coming Friday in which he will only be charged with a traffic violation. Back in June, JT was pulled over and subsequently arrested for DWI after blowing through a stop sign and failing a series of field sobriety tests. He refused to take a breathalyzer.

At the time, Timberlake famously claimed he had "just one martini," in what would soon become a mocking meme against the pop star in pop culture circles. The arresting officer also made headlines as he wrote in his police report that he had no idea who Timberlake even was.

"This is going to ruin the tour," Timberlake reportedly said in which the arresting officer responded, "What tour?"

Yikes! Not great for Timberlake, who has also been getting ridiculed for his alleged treatment of Britney Spears when the couple were dating in the early 2000s. Both high-profile news stories couldn't have come at a worst time for Justin, who saw his World Tour lose momentum and ticket prices going for as low as $20 on the secondary market.

But hey, at least he'll be able to drive around the Hamptons anytime he wants thanks to being a celebrity!