Justin Timberlake Learns His DUI Punishment

A Sag Harbor, New York Judge has revoked Justin Timberlake's driver's license in lieu of the pop star singer being pulled over and arrested for allegedly Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) back in June. Upon leaving a popular restaurant bar, Timberlake was pulled over and failed multiple sobriety tests, according to police. After refusing to then do a breathalyzer as well as ‘any chemical tests,' the former *NSYNC singer was arrested under suspicion of DWI.

The mugshot photos were incredible and quickly made the rounds across celebrity Twitter.

TIMBERLAKE'S LICENSE WAS REVOKED ON FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A DWI CHARGE

Despite the public humiliation and embarrassment that comes whenever a $100+ millionaire gets arrested for DWI when they could easily afford a private car for the next decade, let alone an Uber if they're drunk, it appears that JT's own lawyer may have hurt him here.

"Justin should not have been arrested for driving while intoxicated. The police made a number of very significant errors in this case. You heard the DA try to fix one of those errors, but that's just one, and there are many others. Sometimes the police, like every one of us, make mistakes. And that's the case in this very instance," Timberlake's lawyer Edward Burke told reporters last week.

Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace apparently didn't take too kindly to Burke's words, calling them "irresponsible" and that Burke's statements "come off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins."

As a result? Justice Irace, who was originally contemplating letting Timberlake get a reduced punishment, ordered that his license be entirely revoked and even threatened Burke with a gag order should he continue shouting off at the media!

The court hearing ended with Justin Timberlake not being able to drive in the state of New York for an unspecified period of time as well as Judge Irace telling Burke that he should "raise the bar, not lower it." Timberlake will be back in court on August 9th.

Honestly, I kind of love the Judge for calling out Timberlake's overpaid lawyer and putting him and JT in their places - it feels like a victory for the rest of us out here who don't have the luxury of being able to afford big-shot lawyers.

There's no word on when Justin's license may be reinstated, but some are saying It's Gonna Be May.

