Justin Timberlake Lays Birthday Wishes For Jessica Biel On Thick While We Take A Look At Her Memorable Roles

Justin Timberlake wants to keep those rumored marital issues in the rearview mirror along with his DWI arrest last June in the Hamptons, which he has since taken a plea deal for.

While his wife Jessica Biel used her opportunity wishing him a happy birthday last month to mention the couple's "sometimes devolving" marriage, he went a different route.

Timberlake didn’t want any fuel for the rumor mill whatsoever, so he laid the birthday wishes on thick for Biel's 43rd birthday Monday. That's always a good sign.

"Happy Birthday to my rock. My best friend. My favorite. My GOAT. To the one that believes in me when I don’t believe in myself… The one that makes me laugh like nobody else can. To the one that showed me a real love," he wrote on Instagram.

"I adore you, my heart. Here’s to many, many more!!! Happy Jess Day!!!!"

Today is Jessica Biel's 43rd birthday, and we're celebrating by looking at a few of her memorable roles

We get it. You guys are doing great. I personally would have used more exclamation points in my over-the-top happy birthday wishes to "My GOAT," but that's only because I have a bigger heart.

The dancing video of the two of them that accompanied the birthday wishes is a nice touch as well. Again, we get it, you love Jessica Biel.

So do we and, because of that, we're going to wish her a happy birthday by taking a look back at some of her more memorable roles throughout her career. But we're not going to overdo it.

That's a solid handful of reminders of why she's one of the best. See, it's not that hard. You don’t have to ramble on.

There's no need to use several different words to essentially say the same thing. Not when it's from the heart. Nobody has time for all of that.

Happy Birthday, Jessica Biel.