Country Music Share Shares Epic Pro-Trump Message During Concert, Will Have Libs Seething: WATCH

Country music star Justin Moore likes President Donald Trump, and he doesn't care who knows it.

There are several people in the country music genre who are Trump fans, and aren't afraid to make their positions known.

Jason Aldean and John Rich are two of the biggest names. Kid Rock, while not a country singer, might be Trump's biggest supporter in all of music.

Now, Justin Moore is making it clear where he stands on America's 45th and 47th President.

Justin Moore shares pro-Trump message during concert.

The popular country singer was performing at KHAY FEST when he shared a message for fans that didn't leave anything up to interpretation.

"I just say it now. And put it on YouTube. I don't care. Thank God President Trump is back. Thank God," a fired up Moore shouted to the crowd, and he was immediately met with cheers.

Check out the awesome moment below.

Would it surprise you to learn that many people in the comments agreed with his stance? It definitely shouldn't:

I’m with Justin. Thank God!

amen thank God we got him back

Yes. Thank God

Good for you so many people are afraid to say anything

LOVE HIM AND TRUMP!!!

Thank you brother

AMEN BROTHER

Amen to that.

I love his music and his political views

Justin Moore is the man! Seen him a handful of times and met him once. Great dude

Yes!!! Thank God!!

There's definitely been a vibe shift in America since Trump crushed former Vice President Kamala Harris to return to the White House.

Energy is high, people are excited, and many people have no problem voicing support for Trump. I was in D.C. during the inauguration, and it was crazy how many incredibly nice people came into town.

My guess is the vibes are similar at your average country music concert. Country music appeals to people in the South and Midwest, and those are regions Trump cruised through to return to the Oval Office.

Finally, I definitely recommend seeing Justin Moore in concert if you ever get the chance. I saw him in concert in Wisconsin more than a decade ago, and it was an epic time. He had the crowd rocking. Well worth the price of admission.