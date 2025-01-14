Donald Trump's Inauguration Events Will Feature Serious Music Firepower

President-elect Donald Trump will have some serious music firepower at events welcoming him back to the White House.

Trump will return to the Oval Office as America's 47th President when he's sworn in on January 20th. It was revealed Monday that Carrie Underwood will perform at his inauguration.

Well, she's far from the only major music act Trump fans will see at inauguration events.

Kid Rock and other music stars set to perform at inauguration events for Donald Trump.

Axios reported Monday that several other notable names will be at events for inauguration weekend and celebrations afterward.

The Village People - known for "Y.M.C.A." - and Kid Rock will perform at Trump's "Victory Rally" Sunday at Capital One Arena in D.C.

Kid Rock is one of Trump's most notable supporters, and "Y.M.C.A" kind of became the unofficial anthem of the 2024 campaign for the President-elect.

Country music superstar Jason Aldean will perform at the inaugural ball after Trump is officially sworn in as America's next President, according to the same report.

Kid Rock and Aldean are incredibly popular among Trump fans, and there's no doubt "Y.M.C.A" will have people rocking at his Sunday rally.

I can also tell you the inauguration is always a blast in Washington, D.C. It turns into a massive party scene, and it's impossible to not have a blast. Add in some popular singers and you have a recipe for success.